U.S. lowers travel restrictions to Kenya, South Africa

The U.S. Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has given a greenlight easing travel advisories for both Kenya and South Africa.

CDC has lowered Kenya’s travel advisory to level from the initial level 4, further indicating a moderate level of COVID-19 in the country.

The body further warned that travelers must exercise increased caution to Kenya due to the virus.

South Africa’s travel advisory was only reduced to level three from level four. However, the CDC warned that travelers should be on high alert given the high level of Covid-19 in the country.

The advisory further warned that travelers should avoid the Kenya-Somalia border and some coastal areas due to terrorism.

The new advisories however do not mean travelers from both countries can easily move to the U.S.

Some areas in Nairobi and parts of Kenya were duly marked as red zones due to rampant crime and kidnapping.

Travelers from the U.S. were advised to get the Covid-19 vaccine before traveling to the two countries.

The East African nation has vaccinated fewer than one million people.