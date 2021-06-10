Kenya's authority to begin crackdown on unregistered potato dealers

You might soon get yourself arrested if you are an unregistered dealer in Irish potato in Kenya.

Kenya’s government announced Wednesday it has launch a massive crackdown to apprehend unregistered Irish potato dealers countrywide.

According to Kenya’s Ministry of Agriculture, any dealer of the said crop whether they are the transporter, trader, warehouse, collection center, importer, or exporter who is not registered will either pay a fine of Sh5 million or 3 years imprisonment or both.

"The Irish potato regulations were gazetted on December 2019 and thus became law. In this regard, there will be a sensitization exercise on June 8, 2021, and thereafter enforcement will start immediately. Be notified therefore that anyone who contravenes the law will be arrested and arraigned in court," read part of the notice.

Also punishable in the list are those found processing a scheduled crop without a license, obstructing crop inspection and improper packaging, storage and grinding.

The notice also states that the selling and buying of Irish potatoes for home consumption may be done through a collection center, medium or designated market.

"The purpose of these Regulations is to guide the promotion, development, and regulation of production and trade of Irish potatoes. The regulations shall apply with respect to Irish potatoes produced and marketed in Kenya and imported or exported into and out of Kenya," read part of the gazette notice.