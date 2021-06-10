Algerians in France not keen on upcoming vote back home

As Algeria readies for parliamentary elections on Saturday, its nationals in France are watching with dazed interest.

There are more than 13,000 candidates, with many of them contesting as independent candidates.

Some 24 million voters will elect 407 new lawmakers this Saturday.

But Algerians living in France say the polls will do little to turn things around.

"In Algeria, there is nothing positive," said Karima, a cashier.

"The people are suffering there, we have no right to anything, we don't even have the right to speak, it's not normal".

The departure of veteran ruler Abdelaziz Bouteflika in 2019 has seen little change in Algeria. The army retains lots of influence and President Abdelmajid Tebboune struggles with legitimacy.

"Algeria is outdated, you know why? Because the people in Algeria are outdated," said 24-year-old Rahim.

"They are old. You can't do anything - old, old! Normally, you go to the mosque and you pray and you wait until you die, that's all," he said.

Disenchantment remains high in the north African country.

Thousands of Algerians and French citizens of Algerian origin live in France.

Ahead of the polls, the main issue at stake is voter turnout, as part of Algeria’s opposition has rejected the elections. The Hirak movement has also organized rallies to denounce the exercise.