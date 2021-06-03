Chad's president visits Angola in a bid to strengthen relations

Chad's new head of state, Mahamat Idriss Déby, the president of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) who succeeded his father Idriss Déby Itno, met with Angola's President Joao Lourenco during a visit in Luanda on Wednesday.

Chad has requested Angola to help it gain its stability even as the government shaken by the recent insecurity elements.

Chad's political and security situation has been dwindling following the death of the re-elected President Idriss Deby Itno in April.

Angola currently leads the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, a security organisation that brings together the heads of state of the region.

Chad is not a member and was invited earlier this year by Angola to a summit of the organization.

In addition, relations between the two countries have been strengthened in areas such as oil, energy, transport, finance and agriculture.

As part of a USD 100 million debt settlement agreement between the two countries, Angola is expected to obtain 75,000 head of cattle from Chad over a five-year period.