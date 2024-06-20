Chadian president orders investigations into military depot explosion

The Chadian President Mahamat Deby Itno visited the site of an explosion that killed nine and injured more than 40 at a military ammunition depot in the capital overnight.

The explosions started late Tuesday at the depot in N’Djamena.

He thanked emergency responders during his visit, saying “It could have even been worse. We have set up an investigation team.”

President Mahamat said the fire caused human and material damage and an investigation would be conducted.

Chad, a country of nearly 18 million people, has been reeling from political turmoil before and after a controversial presidential election that resulted in Deby Itno’s victory.

He had led the country as interim president during the period of military rule that followed the death of his father in 2021.