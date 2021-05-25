Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Etna eruption lights up night sky with lava

Mount Etna, the volcano that towers over eastern Sicily, erupted overnight Monday and into the early hours of Tuesday with fiery balls of orange lava bursting into the night sky. According to Catania's National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology the explosion erupted in the southeast crater. Etna is the largest of Italy's three active volcanoes which also include Stromboli, on the Sicilian island of the same name, and Mount Vesuvius near Naples which last erupted in 1944.

More about
news

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..