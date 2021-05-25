Prince William and Kate cook during first joint Scotland trip

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the Palace of Holyroodhouse with a local charity group on Monday (24 May 2021) during their first joint trip to Scotland. Officially known as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn in Scotland, the couple cooked, prepped food containers, visited with youth and enjoyed a live musical performance. The café kitchen run by Sikh Sanjog prepares meals that are then distributed to vulnerable families across the Edinburgh community. The royals will tour Scotland, including the Orkney Islands off the northeast coast, until Thursday. On Wednesday, the couple will visit St. Andrews, where they met 20 years ago.