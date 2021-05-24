Senegal Hosts 2021 African Beach Soccer Cup of Nations

Seven contenders, only one crown and one team to beat: Senegal.

The West African nation is the host of the 2021 African Beach Soccer Cup of Nations.

It will be necessary to count on the Lions' double holders of the trophy -- given the recent easy win against Uganda 5 goals 1.

The ideal start for the five-time African champions on their home turf.

Raoul Mendy, a player on Senegal's national team is ready to prove the reason why his beloved country is the reigning title-holders.

"All the games will be difficult because we are the team to beat, we are first in Africa, so we will have to continue to work. And prove it after each match. "

Ngalla Sylla, the Senegalese team coach, outlines the current development of the exciting competition.

"We had to start with a victory, we did it. Now we're moving on to something else because beach soccer is a very fast-paced competition that is played in a week.

"The only regret today is maybe waiting two days after to play again. It's not easy at all. This is the disadvantage of this tournament with the withdrawal of the DRC. "

But no matter the circumstance, the main thing is to ensure the next match, decisive in the race to the semi-finals.

Morocco, for its part, is already thinking about it after its clear 5-1 victory over the Seychelles Islands.

Nassim el-Hadaoui, the captain of Morroco's team, is ready to show what his team is made of and make a mark on the competition.

"It's always important to win the first match in a competition. We have started the competition well but this is only the beginning. We will now prepare for the next game against Mozambique and we hope to achieve the same performance... We know from the analysis that Mozambique is a physical team and uses a lot of support and rebound. So we will try to put the best elements, the best assets on our side.

Wahany Johnson Sambou, special correspondent for Africanews in Senegal, reports on the dynamic tournament from the ground.

"So it's off to a week of competitions. The 10th edition of the African Cup of Nations Beach Soccer began Sunday in Saly. A seaside resort located about sixty kilometres from Dakar, in Senegal -- the most successful country in the world, is aiming for a sixth title on its soil.

"The Lion's kicked off the competition perfectly by crushing Uganda with a 5 goal to 1 score. But beware, some countries have distinguished themselves. This is the case of Morocco and especially Mozambique -- who recently made waves by surprising Egypt 7 goals to 5.

"We are heading towards a very busy week with a very interesting duel between Egypt and Morocco."