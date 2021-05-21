BAL: Stoglin bags 40 points as A.S Sale overwhelm A.S Police

Terrell Stoglin became the first player to score 40 points in the Basketball Africa League (BAL), helping AS Salé fight back from a 16-point deficit to beat AS Police at the Kigali arena on Thursday.

88-79 was the final score.

This was Stoglin’s second straight high-scoring game - he tallied more than 20 points in his team’s hard-fought 87-84 win two days earlier against Cameroon's FAP.

He was just a rebound short of a double-double.

AS Salé started slowly, trailing 12-1 after the first five minutes. But just like the Moroccan champions did against FAP, they came from behind to improve to 2-0.

Mylo Mitchell and Mamadou Keita combined for 26 AS Police points, but the team remains winless in Group B.

They will face FAP in their last group game on Sunday, May 23. The Morrocans face Angola's Atletico Petroleos de Luanda on the same day.

The Basketball Africa League, is a partnership between the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the National Basket Association (NBA).