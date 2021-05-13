Imprisoned pro-Haftar fighters freed in Libya

Seventy-eight prisoners who fought on the side of eastern Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar in his year-long offensive against the capital Tripoli are released. The detained fighters were released at the end of a reconciliation ceremony organised in Jedaida prison in Tripoli that was attended by the minister of justice.

"The ministry of Justice stresses on building a nation free of unjustice, but a state of justice, equal of opportunities and free of exclusions. We, in the ministry of justice, will not miss any chance to support human rights," stressedHalima Ibrahim al-Busifi, minister of Justice in the Government of National Unity.

In October 2020, they signed a truce, setting in motion a UN-led process that saw a new transitional government installed.

In December and January, the two sides exchanged dozens of prisoners in accordance with the ceasefire terms, and at the end of March, 120 pro-Haftar fighters were released near to Tripoli.

The new executive is charged with organising national elections set for December 2021, but analysts warn that major stumbling blocks remain.