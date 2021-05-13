Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Imprisoned pro-Haftar fighters freed in Libya

  -  
Copyright © africanews
cleared
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Libya

Seventy-eight prisoners who fought on the side of eastern Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar in his year-long offensive against the capital Tripoli are released. The detained fighters were released at the end of a reconciliation ceremony organised in Jedaida prison in Tripoli that was attended by the minister of justice.

"The ministry of Justice stresses on building a nation free of unjustice, but a state of justice, equal of opportunities and free of exclusions. We, in the ministry of justice, will not miss any chance to support human rights," stressedHalima Ibrahim al-Busifi, minister of Justice in the Government of National Unity.

In October 2020, they signed a truce, setting in motion a UN-led process that saw a new transitional government installed.

In December and January, the two sides exchanged dozens of prisoners in accordance with the ceasefire terms, and at the end of March, 120 pro-Haftar fighters were released near to Tripoli.

The new executive is charged with organising national elections set for December 2021, but analysts warn that major stumbling blocks remain.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..