North Kivu new governor to tackle insecurity in eastern DRC

An arduous task awaits the new governor for the North Kivu province in eastern DR Congo. General Ndima Kongba Constant touched down at the Goma airport Monday.

He has been expected in Goma for five days now, but finally landed at 1pm local time.

Our correspondent Gaël Mpoyo reports that already, residents want to see some concrete action.

"I think that the task that awaits him is great, which is why it is a task that requires the support of all. We talked about a month, I think it's a very short time, but it seems that in 30 days he will do something, but I don't think we can judge him only on the basis of 30 days’’, said Goma resident, Professor Joseph Kitaganya.

The new North Kivu governor said he would begin by getting a first-hand feel of the security situation in the region.

General Kongba Constant wants to reach out to all to identify the causes of insecurity here.

"I will organize open days where I will start with students; I will listen to all sectors of the population. I will be told exactly what the solution is because the war that we see cannot be only weapons; we must have a global approach. Politics, the support of the population, our armed forces, the international community’’, the new governor said.

The outgoing governor Carly Nzanzu Kasivita thanked the people of Goma for their support, and urged locals to cooperate with the new governor to ensure lasting peace in the region.