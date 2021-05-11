Egyptian boxers train hard for Olympics, hope to win medals

It’s been a dry season for boxers in Egypt for several years now. Not since 2004 at the Athens Olympics have Egypt secured a boxing medal.

The last time they had claimed a boxing medal was at the 1960 Games in Rome. Now, Egyptian boxers are working to change that inspite of the pandemic.

"Regardless of the presence of crowds due to the global pandemic, it differs from one player to another. Our aim is to win the medal and with God's will we'll come back with one and make the Egyptian people happy during these hard times", Egyptian boxer, Abdelrahman Orabi said.

At the 1960 Games in Rome, Abdel Moneim El-Guindi won Egypt's first boxing medal. He picked up bronze in the men's flyweight.

Yousry Rezk is training hard to follow in his footsteps.

"The hiatus lasted about a year or a year and-a-half for sure affected the level of all players, especially in individual sports and especially in boxing because the sport requires close contact and many matches to level up. But most of the national team players kept practicing at home and we were followed up by our federation, our clubs, and the Ministry of Sports and Youth, the set programs for us to keep training at home with available equipment", said Egyptian boxer, Yousry Rezk.

Rezk will take part in the super heavyweight class while 33-year-old Orabi is competing in the light heavyweight division.