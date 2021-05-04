Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

AU official says it's 'up to the Chadian people' to get country out of crisis

Djibouti's ambassador to Ethiopia and chairman of the African Union Peace and Security Council, Mohamed Idriss Farah, gestures as she speaks during an interview with AFP   -  
Copyright © africanews
ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with afp

Chad

The head of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union, Mohamed Idriss Farah, said that it is "up to Chadian people to get their country out of its crisis."

A Transitional Military Council (TMC) has been set up with Mahamat Idriss Déby, the son of the late president, at its head, holding almost all the power.

"It is clear that it is first and foremost up to the Chadian people to want to get their country out of its crisis. The African Union and the partners, in general, will be there to help, but above all, it will be up to them to reach a political agreement," Farah said.

The AU mission has been in Chad since last week Thursday to consult the various actors on the transition team and the opposition.

Reports show that the mission is at crossroads in deciding what actions should be taken on the Central African country.

"Of course, the Council was divided, with some thinking that the texts and the protocol of the Peace and Security Council should be applied immediately. Others said that we should examine the situation and give it more time because the situation does not only concern Chad but a much larger group," Farah told AFP journalist.

The mission is due to leave N'Djamena on Wednesday, May 5 to submit its report to the AU Peace and Security Council, which will then decide on possible sanctions against Chad.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..