Serie A up for tight finish as Napoli shakes up top 4

Serie A fans are sure to have a fascinating finish after yesterday's games.

Napoli bounced back to the third place thanks to two goals from their African players.

The Gli Azzuri needed only ten minutes before piercing through Torino's defense, as Tiémoué Bakayoko fired a rocket from outisde the box after an individual feat.

The 26 year old Franco-Ivorian international scored his second goal for Napoli in 28 matches.

Two minutes later, it was up to Nigerian Victor Osimhen to break throught the midfield, scoring a second goal for Napoli, as the ball deflected off Gleison Bremer, only to finish in the bottom right corner.

With AC Milan losing 3-0 to Lazio, Napoli is now 3rd in the league, 13 points behind leader Inter Milan. Leaving a tight top 4 with 6 teams now hoping to keep their Champions League's hopes alive.