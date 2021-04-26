World Malaria day: Nigerians harp on misuse of antimalaria drugs

As the rest of the world marks World Malaria day, the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Abuja, has taken an awareness campaign on the overuse and misuse of antimalaria drugs in communities.

Ifeanyi Ikebudu, Chairman of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria in capital city Abuja, urged Nigerians to take proactive action to eradicate malaria, by avoiding stagnant water.

"The World Health Organisation has marked this day to sensitise the people about the effects of malaria and also on how to bring about its prevention to reduce its economic and medical burden,” he said.

"We decided to come to the grassroot to test for malaria before treatment, so as a professional organization, we have rolled out some interventions, free testing for malaria and free management of malaria,” Dr Abubarka Daraka, Vice Chairman, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Abuja added.

According to a new survey released a month ag o before this year’s event, over (58%) of Nigerian youths believe they are the generation to end the disease.

The new research says that 9 in 10 Nigerian youth want to take personal action in the fight against malaria

"The Pharmaceutical Association of Nigeria has already started through sensitization. It is our job as youths to go back home and explain to our families on how malaria can be eradicated,” Lawal Audu, a Youth Community Leader said to Africanews correspondant in Abuja Michael Dibbie.

On record, Nigeria has 61 million confirmed malaria cases annually which accounts for 53% of malaria burden in the West African region.