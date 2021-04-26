Daniel Kaluuya wins Oscar for portrayal of Black Panther icon Hampton

British actor Daniel Kaluuya has won an Oscar award for his supporting role as the late Black Panther activist Fred Hampton in the drama, “Judas and the Black Messiah”.

Kaluuya, 32, was born in London to Ugandan parents.

He drew on his respect for the Black Panthers leader to make the most of the role.

"To chairman Fred Hampton, bro, man, what a man. What a man. How blessed we are that we live in a lifetime where he existed. Thank you for your life," he said in his acceptance speech.

Kaluuya said he aimed to become a "vessel" for Hampton's spirit as the United States and other countries still confront the same racial issues the Panthers battled.

"Chairman Fred Hampton was a light, a beacon of a being who would illuminate all he touched with his incredible message," Kaluuya said last month after his Academy Award nomination, the second in his career.

Hampton was killed at the age of 21 after being shot by the Chicago police department during a predawn police raid on his apartment in 1969. He was possibly drugged the night before.

Another Black Panther activist Mark Clark was also killed.

Kaluuya also won a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Bafta for the role

"Thank you, God, thank you, God, I can't be here without your guidance and your protection. I'd like to thank my Mum, so thank you so much for pouring into me, you gave me everything, you gave me your factory settings, so I can stand at my fullest height," the actor said.

"Love to my sister, love to my niece, my friends and my family, everyone that I love from London town to Kampala."

Kaluuya was born in London and brought up by his mother, a Ugandan immigrant, in a public housing estate in the British capital. His father stayed in Uganda.

He made his name in the race comedy-horror film "Get Out" and also starred in "Black Panther".

It was another big night for Chinese-born Chloé Zhao, who made history by becoming the first woman of colour and the second woman to win the best director award at the Oscars for "Nomadland".

Meanwhile, Youn Yuh-jung made history with her Oscar win, marking the first time a Korean actress has won the Best Supporting Actress category for her role as the grandmother in Korean-American family drama "Minari".