Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich smashes half marathon world record

Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich smashed the women's half marathon world record on Sunday in a time of one hour four minutes and two seconds in Istanbul.
The marathon world champion sliced almost half a minute off the previous best mark of 1hr 4:31 set by Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh in February 2020 in the United Arab Emirates.
Chepngetich, 26, was followed across the line in Turkey by Ethiopian Yalemzerf Yehualaw (1hr 4:40) with Kenya's Hellen Obiri third in 1hr 4:51.
Winning the race for a third time after 2017 and 2019 she pulled clear of Yehualaw in the final stages to seal her place in the record books.
This was the first time three women have finished inside 65 minutes in one half marathon.
World record-holder Kibiwott Kandie won the men's race in a course record of 59min 35sec.
