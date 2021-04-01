Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Body of Swiss hostage kidnapped by Al-Qaeda affiliate recovered in Mali

Body of Swiss hostage kidnapped by Al-Qaeda affiliate recovered in Mali
In this April 24, 2012, file photo, released Swiss hostage Beatrice Stoeckli, left, stands in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso   -  
Copyright © africanews
Brahima Ouedraogo/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Mali

The body of a Swiss woman who was held hostage for more than five years by an extremist Islamic group in Mali has been found and identified, the Malian foreign ministry said Wednesday.

Members of the International Committee of the Red Cross delivered unidentified remains to Malian authorities Saturday. DNA taken from the remains revealed the body is that of Swiss national Beatrice Stoeckli, who was kidnapped in Timbuktu five years ago, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Stoeckli, a Christian missionary, was held by the al-Qaida-linked group Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam Muslimeen, also known as JNIM. After a brief abduction and release in 2012, Stoeckli was again kidnapped in January 2016 by militants who invaded her home in Timbuktu.

In 2017, JNIM released a proof-of-life video showing Stoeckli and other hostages, according to SITE Intelligence Group, an organization that monitors jihadist communications. But last October, Switzerland’s Foreign Ministry said it was informed by French authorities that Stoeckli had been killed by the kidnappers.

Mali has been in turmoil since a 2012 uprising prompted mutinous soldiers to overthrow the president. The power vacuum that resulted ultimately led to an Islamic insurgency and a French-led war that ousted the jihadists from power in 2013.

But insurgents remain active and extremist groups affiliated with al-Qaida and the Islamic State group have moved from the arid north to more populated central Mali since 2015, stoking animosity and violence between ethnic groups in the region.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..