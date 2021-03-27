Ugandans are discovering the joys of 'Tubing the Nile'

The idea of sitting in an inflated rubber ring and floating reluctantly isn’t new but at the source of the world longest river -- the Nile, people are just discovering tubing.

Here the leisure sport was introduced by water tourism enthusiast Adam Bafirawala who is also the founder of the activities of Tubing the Nile.

“I grew up with that inspiration of being a tour guide. I was studying something quite related to waterborne activities. So, it was in 2015 that I came up with the idea of Tubing the Nile and it is a new activity in Uganda.”

The tubes used are locally available from old vehicle tyres and for a single trip one parts with 25 US dollars.

Raziah Athman, Africanews correspondent in Uganda, explains the activity from Jinja.

“Tubing the Nile activity starts here. Once participants arrive, they register and pay and then are walked down the river.”

The tubes are fastened together to make up a team of ten and the kayaker rows as the lead. They are given safety precautions before setting off.

Matt Roger –- a kayaker who participates in activities of Tubing the Nile.

“The first thing is that you are safe with a jacket and as long as you are with me, you are very safe”

Those interested are welcoming tubing as an alternative to the riskier and frightening water sports.

Francis Kimani, another participant in the activities of Tubing the Nile, shares what he finds appealing about the hobby.

“For people like me who don`t know how to swim, it is a very nice way to cruise along the Nile… It is also very much safer to do it, and it is not such a kind of dangerous activity.”

On a weekend, Tubing the Nile can host up to fifty tourists.

The sporting hobby is an income generator for Adam and a boost for a country that continues to discover its tourism potential.