Ivory Coast to repatriate 38 trafficking victims to Burkina Faso

An educator watches Burkinabe children victims of trafficking as they play cards on a smartphone while awaiting repatriation at a transit center  
Copyright © africanews
SIA KAMBOU/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Ivory Coast

Ivorian authorities announced that 38 trafficking victims from Burkina Faso, 18 minors and 20 adults, will be deported from Ivory Coast to their country of origin in the next few days.

They were intercepted while being transported to work in a gold mine in Aboisso, in southeastern Ivory Coast

Thirty-eight Burkinabe children aged between 9 and 18 years old were rescued when their bus was intercepted by the police as they were being taken to work in illegal mines and agricultural farms.

"The people we are talking about today, we received them in two waves. The first wave of 19 people since February 5, 2021, and the second wave of 19 people also on February 10, 2021, that is to say, 5 days later. So, in total, 38 people including 18 minors and 20 adults," - Patrick Klossail, President, 'Côte d'Ivoire prospérité' NGO said.

More than 1 million children work illegally on cocoa plantations in the West African country, a figure that has been rising steadily over the last decade, according to charities working in the sector.

Côte d'Ivoire remains a major regional destination for child trafficking from across bordering countries.

