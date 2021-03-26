Ivory Coast to repatriate 38 trafficking victims to Burkina Faso

Ivory Coast
Ivorian authorities announced that 38 trafficking victims from Burkina Faso, 18 minors and 20 adults, will be deported from Ivory Coast to their country of origin in the next few days.
They were intercepted while being transported to work in a gold mine in Aboisso, in southeastern Ivory Coast
Thirty-eight Burkinabe children aged between 9 and 18 years old were rescued when their bus was intercepted by the police as they were being taken to work in illegal mines and agricultural farms.
"The people we are talking about today, we received them in two waves. The first wave of 19 people since February 5, 2021, and the second wave of 19 people also on February 10, 2021, that is to say, 5 days later. So, in total, 38 people including 18 minors and 20 adults," - Patrick Klossail, President, 'Côte d'Ivoire prospérité' NGO said.
More than 1 million children work illegally on cocoa plantations in the West African country, a figure that has been rising steadily over the last decade, according to charities working in the sector.
Côte d'Ivoire remains a major regional destination for child trafficking from across bordering countries.
04:30
'DA YIE' Makes Us Reflect on the Protection of Our African Children
Go to video
China jails gang for smuggling pangolin scales from Nigeria
01:23
'The future is very poor': Ghana cocoa farmers decry low prices
Go to video
Mission 89 is Combating Child Trafficking in Sports
01:02
Nestlé, Cargill ask U.S top court to stop child labor lawsuit
01:00
Cocoa wars: Ivory Coast, Ghana and chocolate makers row over premiums