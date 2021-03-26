Ivory Coast appoints third Prime Minister in a year

Ivory Coast has named Patrick Achi as prime minister, the third person to hold the post in the past year after the death of two predecessors.

Achi’s appointment was announced in a statement read by President Alassane Ouattara’s chief of staff, Fidele Sarassoro at a media briefing on Friday.

Achi, a 65-year-old technocrat who’s served as secretary-general in the presidency for the past four years.

He is an elected official, having recently won a seat in parliament for his native Adzope, in the country’s southeast.

Achi takes over from Hamed Bakayoko, who died of cancer in Germany on March 10. Bakayoko had succeeded Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who died in July after returning from a trip to Paris for treatment of a heart condition.

Amadou Gon Coulibaly's death created a controversial doctrine of necessity which culminated in the third term candidacy of President Allassane Ouattara.