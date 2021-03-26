Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Ivory Coast appoints third Prime Minister in a year

Ivory Coast new prime minister, Patrick Achi   -  
Copyright © africanews
cleared
By Rédaction Africanews

Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast has named Patrick Achi as prime minister, the third person to hold the post in the past year after the death of two predecessors.

Achi’s appointment was announced in a statement read by President Alassane Ouattara’s chief of staff, Fidele Sarassoro at a media briefing on Friday.

Achi, a 65-year-old technocrat who’s served as secretary-general in the presidency for the past four years.

He is an elected official, having recently won a seat in parliament for his native Adzope, in the country’s southeast.

Achi takes over from Hamed Bakayoko, who died of cancer in Germany on March 10. Bakayoko had succeeded Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who died in July after returning from a trip to Paris for treatment of a heart condition.

Amadou Gon Coulibaly's death created a controversial doctrine of necessity which culminated in the third term candidacy of President Allassane Ouattara.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..