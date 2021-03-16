Yaphet Kotto, 'President Idi Amin' in TV movie "Raid on Entebbe" dies at 81

Yaphet Kotto, who played supervillain Mr Big in "Live and Let Die" and starred in "Alien," has died at the age of 81.

Kotto's wife, Tessie Sinahon, posted on Facebook that the actor died Monday (15 MARCH 2021). "I'm saddened and still in shocked of the passing of my husband Yaphet of 24 years," she wrote. She called him "A good man, a good father, a good husband and a decent human being, very rare to find."

Kotto starred as Al Giardello in hit TV series "Homicide: Life on the Street," and was also credited as a scriptwriter.

He appeared alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in action movie "The Running Man," and starred in "Midnight Run" with Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin. He received an Emmy nomination for best supporting actor for his role as President Idi Amin in TV movie "Raid on Entebbe" in 1976.