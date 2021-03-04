Egypt begins phase 2 of vaccination on elderly people et al

Health officials in Egypt have begun the second phase of a nationwide vaccination drive.

The elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, are receiving their first doses of the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine against the coronavirus.

There are 40 vaccination centres countrywide.

"I was expecting a mess and this did not happen at all. Everything was organized and there was a very great respect for people and comfort in procedures", Cairo resident, Rasha Ahmed said.

Health authorities have launched a website where beneficiaries could sign up to get jabbed. So far, over 150,000 people have filled the online request.

"They should sign an approval consent letter (before getting vaccinated), then we measure the pressure, and sugar level in the blood, and review all medical reports related to the person, then a doctor explains what the vaccine is and how to get it. We also mention that the person should have the second dose after 3 months as we give people the AstraZeneca vaccine", said Dr. Eman Mohamed, Head of New Nozha Hospital in Cairo.

The north African nation began rolling out its anti-covid-19 vaccination program in January. Shots were first given to frontline healthcare workers.