Skepticism as Ghana begins mass covid-19 vaccination drive

Ghana began its mass vaccination drive on Tuesday after becoming the first country to receive COVAX vaccines last month.

600,000 Oxford/Astrazeneca doses are being given to frontline health workers, security personnel, people aged over 60 and those with pre-existing conditions.

"So, when we take it, we serve as Ambassadors and they will come and then convince them and show them that everything is going to be all right and then have them take it", Wasilatu, a Nurse at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital said.

To ensure that Ghanaians are convinced to get jabbed, President Nana Akufo-Addo, his wife and other top officials received their jabs on Monday. Despite the gesture, some are still skeptical.

"I don't want to take the vaccine because I don't know from where the medicine comes from so I can't put my life in danger for whatever because we don't know where the medicine is coming from," a local resident, who gave his name as only Emmanuel said.

"For me, I would not take the COVID-19 vaccine because I've not had enough education about it. That's why I'm not ready to take (it)," another resident called Olivia said.

The West African nation is one of 92 countries that will receive vaccines for free through the COVAX initiative, led by the World Health Organization.

At the time of publishing this report, Ghana has 84,023 cases with 77,972 recoveries.

More than 600 deaths have been recorded, according to the Johns Hopkins University.