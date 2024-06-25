Senegal says it detected Covid-19 in returning Hajj pilgrims

Senegal
Senegal says it has detected Covid-19 in dozens of pilgrims returning from their Hajj journey in Mecca. From tests conducted at Dakar's Blaise Diagne International Airport, 78 cases of Covid-19 were recorded.
Senegal's health ministry said the results are not surprising. It said returning pilgrims had been advised to wear masks and self-isolate.
Authorities said they have stepped up surveillance.
Saudi officials on Sunday said more than 1,300 people died during this year’s Hajj pilgrimage. They blamed the fatalities on extremely high summer temperatures.
During events such as the symbolic stoning of the pillars, many people crowd in the same place with no allowance for social distancing. There have been deadly stampedes in the past.
More than 1.83 million Muslims performed Hajj in 2024. Senegal alone sent 12,900 pilgrims.
