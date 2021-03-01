Libya political process marred by bribes, UN report

At least three members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum have been accused of receiving bribes to elect Abdel Hamid Dbeibah as Prime Minister, according to a report by the UN expert panel on Libya.

One of the delegates of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum entrusted by the UN with electing a Prime Minister was repotedly making a scandal in the lobby of a hotel in Tunis when he discovered that his colleagues had been offered close to half a million dollars in bribes, compared to only 200,000 dollars he was given.

These accusations could call into question Dbeibah’s election. His list had obtained 39 votes against 34 to his opponent’s list, given yet as favorite.

In February, the 75 people chosen by the UN to represent a wide spectrum of Libyan life selected an interim administration led by billionaire Mr Dbeibah and a three-member presidential council.

The profile of the 75 participants have also been put into question. Among them, is the brother-in-law to Hamid Dbebah, a very wealthy businessman from Western Libya.

Hamid Dbeibah must now win a vote of confidence in his government from the Libyan Parliament by March 19.