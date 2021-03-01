Has the United Nations failed in Eastern DRC?

Thierry Vircoulon, coordinator of the Observatory of Southern and Central Africa at Ifri joined Africanews journalist, Bridget Ugwe on set to weigh-in on the assassination of Italian ambassador in the DRC, Luca Attanasio last Monday February, 22nd.

Today, concerns have been raised, in particular on the side of the Congolese opposition, that denounced an incapacity of the United Nations to bring peace in the region.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs has asked for the opening of an investigation at the UN to shed light on those responsible for this attack. Kinshasa has accused the Rwandan Hutu rebels of the FDLR. The rebels refute these accusations. Some have raised concerns that it was a kidnapping attempt for ransom that went wrong.

Mr.Thierry Vircoulon was also questioned on what the assassination of an ambassador on Congolese territory represent for Félix Tshisekedi.

