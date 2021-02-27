Libya speaker calls for 'representative' government

The head of Libya's parliament Aguila Saleh on Friday called on the country's interim prime minister to form a government that represents all factions in the crisis-hit North African nation to overcome "differences".

"We want this government to gain the confidence of parliament in the way we want, in reality, we want a tight and competent government. I say to the interim Libyan Prime Minister that he chooses competent people, with good reputation, with integrity, from across the country, when forming the government, in order to achieve (national) consensus," Aguila Saleh, Libyan parliament speaker told reporters.

Prime Minister-designate Abdul Hamid Dbeibah was set to announce his Cabinet in a news conference from the capital, Tripoli, and send it to Libya’s House of Representatives for approval.

Instead, Dbeibah told reporters he only shared with Libyan legislators proposed guidelines for the selection of Cabinet members and a “vision” of his priorities in the coming period.