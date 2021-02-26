Lockdown in Mayotte extended as coronavirus cases soar

Lockdown in the French island of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean is being extended for at least two more weeks.

The French archipelago off the coast of Mozambique has seen a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of 2021 and the more contagious South African variant has been detected.

A three-week lockdown began on March 5 to help stem the deadly virus.

There have been more than 16,000 infections since March 2020 and 98 deaths, according to the World Health Organization, on the island that has a population of 270,000.

As of January 18, there were 579 cases over a week, only 13 people hospitalised and an incidence rate of 207 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

"We must continue the confinement... By pursuing it seriously, it will relieve the hospital, the number of hospitalisations will decrease", declared Jean-François Colombet told the Mayotte television news.

The archipelago's only hospital is struggling with the number of patients and lacking equipment.

Patients with serious pulmonary problems are being evacuated to the neighbouring Reunion island.

To relieve the hospital staff, reinforcements from the army have arrived in Mayotte.

Travel to and out of the island has also become more difficult as passengers must have a compelling reason to be approved by the prefecture.

Mayotte is only 70 kilometers away from the Comoros islands where the South African variant is circulating.

Control over travel on the island will also be tightened. Motorists have been targeted especially but now pedestrians will require a certificate to travel. Failing to produce one will result in a fine of 135 euros.

Mayotte officially began its vaccination programme on 25 January but it has been slow to roll out.