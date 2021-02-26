Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall get the band back together for 'Coming 2 America'

Akeem and Semmi are back together after more than three decades with "Coming 2 America," the sequel to the original film, and star Eddie Murphy can't wait for fans to see it.

"I think it came out, turned out really good. And I'm just excited for people to see it. I don't think there's ever been a movie with the sequel, part two of the movie, 32 years later," Murphy told The Associated Press. "So we did something that's never been done. And I'm excited for people to see it."

Most of the original cast members came back for the sequel, along with plenty of new faces.

"The timing of it all, it all worked out that…most of the people are still here and we were able to make it happen. James Earl Jones, we had to shoot his stuff separately—he couldn't travel, so you had to shoot his stuff in New York," said Murphy.

"One of the great performances in this movie, I think people are going to love Wesley Snipes. And if I'm not mistaken, there was conversation about Wesley being in the first one. So we finally got the great Wesley Snipes as a part of this," Hall added."

Murphy, a living legend, also downplayed his stature as one of comedy's greatest of all time with many successful entertainers crediting him for inspiring their own careers.

"It's cool, it's nice, you know. It's nice that the younger comics or the comics of the generation behind you, you know, appreciates what you did and get inspired by it. That's a cool, that's a great feeling. Especially when it's somebody that's funny. Especially when it's somebody that's funny," said Murphy. "Every now and then, somebody'll come up to me that don't be funny talking about, "I got started 'cause of you!' And I'll be like 'Get the (expletive) outta here. But when it's a funny person, it's cool."

Tracy Morgan already has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but getting to work with Eddie Murphy in 'Coming 2 America' is now one of the highlights of his career.

"(It was a ) Dream come true. I shared film time. Now just got to work with Richard (Pryor). I got Martin (Lawrence), I got Eddie—come on, man. That's Eddie Murphy. You sharing film time with him," said an excited Morgan. "You're on a screen with Eddie in 'Coming 2 America' to come on man! Look at my career. I got a star—this is all I needed. I got a star on the Walk of Fame. Then I get 'Coming 2 America' with Eddie? Come on, my career is complete."

Wesley Snipes, one of Hollywood's most famous leading men of the 1990s echoed similar statements.

"I'll be honest with you. Pardon me for saying, but I don't really care about the fans. I didn't do this for the fans. I did this for me! So I can work with these talented people. So I can have that experience of being in a big Eddie movie, Eddie Murphy movie," laughed Snipes. "I apologize that I'm so selfish, but I'm telling the truth. Because for me, it was like that. It helped to inspire my career."

The sequel to 1988's "Coming to America" follows Akeem (Murphy) and Semmi (Hall) as they return to America after learning Murphy fathered a son, hoping to bring him back to the fictional African nation Zamunda as rightful heir to the throne which is threated by General Izzi (Snipes). Morgan plays Reem, the uncle to Akeem's son, Lavelle Junson (Jermaine Fowler.)

Although it's hard to follow up a classic like "Coming to America," Morgan says that was the least of the cast's concern.

"No, we wasn't concerned," said Morgan. "We was too busy having fun and creating beautiful work."

"Coming 2 America" drops March 5 on Amazon Prime.

AP