Togo's Fashion Festival Keeps Getting Better

Togo's Annual Fashion Festival

The Beninese stylist Miguel Toffohossou is getting ready to show his models. An umpteenth windfall, because he knows that it is an opportunity to promote the fruit of his work.

This creator has built his career on his own and is often immersed in on-the-job training during festivals. His current objective is to make his mark in ready-to-wear clothing - made in Africa.

Toffohoussou, gives his insight into the current state of fashion.

"Fashion today is a crossroads. A crossroads of exchanges where we speak in unison. Everyone must find themselves within the creativity, the message, the culture, the identity of everything we develop. We have to be able to work on this on a strict enough basis so that the finishing touches are there for the consumer to find their way and the data is well studied."

Fast Fashion or Haute Couture?

The rise of African creators remains challenged by production constraints as nearly 70 per cent of fashion companies have fewer than 10 employees.

Fashion designer, Félicien Casterman, talks about the evolving fashion industry both at home and abroad.

"Today in Europe, in Asia, ready-to-wear clothing has taken over because they have adequate machines that are needed to be able to produce thousands of outfits a day. In Africa, on the other hand, it's hard for us to do."

Togolese Fashion Shows Never Disappoint

The musical ambience, the catwalk — everything must be up to international fashion week standards under Jacques Logoh's watch.

As for eight years, the international fashion festival promoter has been aware that the event contributes to solidifying the African fashion industry.

Logoh even rose to the task of organising the festival amid an ongoing pandemic — although Togo has not had any events this year.

His passion and optimism about the future of the Togolese fashion industry are infectious.

"Today we see fashion designers, young emerging designers who are now becoming confirmed designers through their talents, through what they do every year. And I am proud to say that Africa is full of talent. And we need the support of businesses, the government, the Ministry of Culture".

Francophone African luxury designers may be getting more recognition. However, the weight of the informal sector is hindering the development of the still-emerging continental market.