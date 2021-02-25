Welcome to Africanews

Ghana to begin vaccinating target groups on March 2

Ignatius Annor speaking to Good Morning Europe's Rosie Wright.  
By Ignatius Annor

Ghana

Ghana will begin inoculating target groups on March 2 with the 600,000 COVAX vaccines delivered to the country on Wednesday, February 24. Africanews’ Ignatius Annor spoke to our parent company, Euronews’ Rosie Wright on ‘’Good Morning Europe’’.

‘’The ministry of information issued a press statement yesterday, telling us exactly how this would be done and those who would be taking the jabs first. It would go to adults over the age of 60, frontline security personnel, religious leaders in the country, essential workers, and we are told to frontline executives, and also to those with underlying health conditions'', he said.

