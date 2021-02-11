Libyan airlines restarts flights between Tripoli and Benghazi

Libyan Airlines on Wednesday celebrated the resumption of flights between two of the country's most important cities, Tripoli and Benghazi, in an event mirroring the nation's steps toward reunification.

The airline saw the arrival of its plane coming from Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli, in the west, to Benina International Airport in Benghazi, in the east, on Wednesday morning, in the first step towards unifying the company.

The plane, which started its trip from Misrata airport before passing through Mitiga airport, was piloted by captain Yahya Kadada on its flight to Benghazi and carried a delegation of officials from the Libyan Airlines Tripoli administration.

The delegation included members of the company's board of directors and some directors of departments and offices, who met up with their counterparts in Benghazi to complete the unification procedures at the administrative and financial level.

Milad Al-Hajrasi, the deputy director of the Libyan Airlines Company in Benghazi, expressed his satisfaction after the resumption of flights, saying that this achievement came after joint efforts made by workers in the civil aviation sector in the eastern and western regions.

Izz Al-Din Al-Mashnoun, the director of the Libyan Holding Company, also hailed the reunification of the airline company.

The spokesperson for Libyan Airlines Company, Saad Abu Khotwa, said that this connection between Libyan cities has been sought by everyone for a long time, and he continued, saying that they were overwhelmed at Benina Airport after they were welcomed in a very wonderful way by the people of Benghazi.

According to a statement, the schedule of domestic and foreign flights of Libyan Airlines will start from next week.