Uganda: Lawyers can't see Bobi Wine as he remains under house arrest

Uganda’s presidential challenger Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine has appealed to "fellow citizens of the world" to help him as he remained under house arrest with riot police and troops stationed outside his home.

"We have run short of food supplies but when my wife tried to go to our garden to pick food she was assaulted by the military. The only practical plan now is to inform the world to see that fellow citizens of the world can help us", he said in an audio conversation.

On Monday, his lawyers tried to get access to the politician. But they were unsuccessful as police detail their presence at his residence.

"We know that his home is not a detention centre, and we know that it's a private property, so we are going to try to see how we can access it", George Musisi, Lawyer at Pace Advocates said.

Bobi Wine's spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi looks frustrated.

"They are just here like mannequins - they can't talk to you, they can't say a thing, which is very disturbing, but our lawyers will let you know how we are going to proceed on these matters", Ssenyonyi said.

Wine has said he will challenge results of the January 14 presidential election which long-time leader Yoweri Museveni won with 58% of votes cast.

Wine, who took 34% of the vote, said the votes was fraudulent. His party has said it has video evidence of the military stuffing ballot boxes, casting ballots for people and chasing voters away from polling stations. Museveni has dismissed the claims of vote-rigging.

The singer-turned politician can petition the East African nation's Supreme Court, but justices have been reluctant to rule against Museveni in previous election suits.