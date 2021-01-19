Egypt, Jordan continue to strenghten bilateral relations

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi arrived at Amman's Marka military airport on Monday, where he was greeted by Jordan's King Abdullah II.

An official reception ceremony was held for the Egyptian president at the military airport.

At Basman Palace, the two leaders discussed ways to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation in various fields, including mechanisms to expand tripartite Jordanian-Egyptian-Iraqi cooperation.

And their joint aspiration to continue building on what has been accomplished in the previous three summits, a Royal Court statement said.

El-Sissi and Abdullah also discussed regional developments, including the Palestinian peace process.

Abdullah stressed the need to achieve a just and comprehensive peace on the basis of a two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent, sovereign and viable Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, the statement added.

The Egyptian delegation accompanying the Egyptian president included the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Head of General Intelligence and the Commander of the Republican Guards.