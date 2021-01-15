Zambia delays reopening of schools over virus fears

Zambia’s President Edgar Lungu on Friday ordered schools to delay reopening by two weeks.

Schools were due to open on January 18 but will now welcome back students on February 1 following Lungu’s directive.

In a statement, the President said the delay was meant to allow school authorities to prepare adequately in terms of putting in place preventive measures against the pandemic.

He said the country has seen a surge in infections cases that could put learners and staff at risk if schools resumed teaching without effective safety measures.

Teachers unions have expressed concern about the readiness of the ministry of education ahead of the reopening.

Zambia had reported 32,800 coronavirus cases as of Friday.

Nigeria to press ahead with reopening

Abuja on Thursday directed all schools to reopen on January 18 despite a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The west African country’s confirmed cases surpassed 100,000 on Sunday.