Haller joins Ajax, Man Utd complete signing of Amad

Ivorian striker Sebastien Haller has joined Ajax Amsterdam from West Ham on a four and a half year deal, the Dutch champions announced on Friday.

"Ajax, West Ham United and Sebastien Haller have reached an agreement for the transfer of the French-Ivorian player," said a statement on the Ajax website.

The club said the fee of 22.5 million euros ($27.5 million) -- considerably less than the estimated 50 million euros West Ham paid Frankfurt in the summer of 2019 -- makes the 26-year-old the most expensive signing in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Haller, who was born in France but has played twice for Ivory Coast, will wear the number 22 and teams up again with Erik ten Hag, who was his coach when he emerged at Utrecht between 2014 and 2017.

"It's like I am coming back home," said Haller in a video tweeted by Ajax. "Looking forward to starting."

Haller scored seven goals for West Ham last season and had hit three more in the current Premier League campaign.

He is in line to make his debut for the Eredivisie leaders on Sunday against title challengers PSV Eindhoven.

Ajax will meet Lille in the last 32 of Europa League in February.

Amad, the new United wonderkid

Manchester United announced on Thursday they had completed the transfer of Ivorian winger Amad Diallo from Serie A side Atalanta.

The 18-year-old has signed a contract at Old Trafford until 2025, with the option of an extra year.

The agreement between the clubs was first announced on October 5 but the transfer was subject to a medical, work-permit and personal terms.

These steps have now been completed and an application has been made for a visa. Once this has been issued, Diallo will be cleared to travel to Manchester.

Diallo made a total of five senior appearances for Atalanta and scored one goal.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the teenager had been on the club's radar for a number of years.

"Manchester United has such a proud history of developing young players and everything is in place to enable Amad to reach his potential here," he said.

"It will take time for him to adapt but his speed, vision and fantastic dribbling ability will stand him in good stead to make the transition. He is a player with all of the raw attributes that are needed to be an important player for Manchester United in the years to come."

Diallo said the move was a "dream come true".

"I have had time to prepare for this move, both physically and mentally, and I have worked really hard to be ready to make the step up to this amazing club," he added.