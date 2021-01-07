Ghana: President and Split Parliament to Swear in Amid Uncertainty

Uncertainty About the Next 4 Years Looms Over Ghana

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo re-elected in December for a second term will take the oath of office on Thursday in Parliament House, in the capital city Accra — a change of venue from the usual Independence Square where he was sworn-in four years prior.

Many African Heads of State and officials from countries worldwide have been steadily arriving in the city to attend the swearing-in ceremony and all coronavirus-prevention protocols will be observed.

Tensions Already on the Rise in Parliament

Also to be sworn in, Ghana's new parliament — virtually split down the middle as lawmakers from the President’s New Patriotic Party will have 137 seats, compared to 136 held by the opposition National Democratic Congress. This poses the risk of gridlock with key issues on the agenda including the post-COVID-19 pandemic economic turnaround.

In his re-election victory speech, Akufo-Addo reached out to the opposition, saying: "Now is the time, irrespective of political affiliations, to unite, join hands and stand shoulder to shoulder."