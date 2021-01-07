C.A.R government imposes nationwide curfew as fears of conflict grow

The Central African republic's government announced on Thursday a curfew throughout the country.

"There is a curfew throughout the Central African Republic from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.," president Faustin-Archange Touadera announced in a statement read on national radio.

The move is seen as an additional way to fight against the rebels' advance even if for the time being, it is being pushed back far from Bangui by loyalist forces, peacekeepers and some reinforcements from Russian and Rwandan fighters.

According to the peacekeeping force of the UN mission in the Central African Republic (Minusca), the rebels have not progressed for ten days, with the exception of Bangassou, 750 km east of Bangui.

In a country plagued by civil war for eight years, presidential and legislative elections were held on December 27. But the election was marred by violence.

President Archange Touadera won five more years in power. However, fighting has continued in towns nationwide since the election, with the rebels threatening to march on the capital, Bangui.

The political opposition insists Faustin-Archange Touadéra's victory lacks legitimacy. They have demanded a re-run.