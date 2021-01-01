Xtina Makes a Cameo in the All-Female Comedy Special ‘Yearly Departed’

Let's Laugh Out Loud at 2020 with 'Yearly Departed'

‘Yearly Departed,’ a comedic project that explores the year 2020 in a light-hearted fun by way of a funeral style ceremony saying goodbye to things that were killed off this year.

The new Amazon Prime video end-of-year special features celebrated female comedians such as Tiffany Haddish and Sarah Silverman — and even grammy award-winning singer-songwriter, Christina Aguilera.

"Oh my gosh, when I got the call to be a part of an all-female driven comedy special—are you kidding? We all need to laugh at this time of year and especially after the year we've all had. So, I mean, what a great opportunity. I love all the female energy and all the powerful women involved. And, yeah, it's such a great thing to be a part of. And yeah, laughter's the best medicine, so (laughs)."

New Heights in Spanish for Xtina?

The Ecuadorian-American international star expressed the importance of her upcoming Spanish-speaking album Mi Reflejo - which literally translated from Spanish to “my reflection."

A fitting title identical to that of the song she recorded decades ago for Disney’s Mulan soundtrack and twenty years later for the Disney live-action film remake.

Perhaps even more suitable given the series of unprecedented events — such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the global #BlackLivesMatter movement — among other things, that the world lived through in the year 2020 which could beg to be reflected upon.

“There's so much sometimes. Every single year, I think we all have those things that we take note of, we digest and we process and we figure out what we want to shed and what we want to blossom and ignite into further amazing things in our lives. And god, why do I want to shed? I mean, like I think the motto is 'out with the old, in with the new' in general. But I want to shed any you know, any old energy, any negativity — I think we've all felt that and have felt such a disruption in how we live our daily lives and in a lot of the chaos and division. And I think it's a really great time for everybody to finally try and come together and figure out how we unite for 20201 and how we make it the best it can be, and really fully get in there and get this one right.”

'Mi Reflejo' marks the 20th anniversary of Aguilera's first Spanish-speaking album which was her second studio album and a Spanish version of her first massive debut self-titled album.