Ticket prices for concerts sparks debate in Ivory Coast

Abidjan comes alive with concerts at the end of 2020. Everywhere in the Ivorian economic capital, one can see billboards promoting these musical shows. Many African and international music stars have given high level shows to their fans.

Fans of Congolese music star Fally Ipupa came out in large numbers to support the artist’s two concerts in Abidjan.

''God has allowed everyone to see this end of the year alive. Some have died, and if God has allowed us to be here today, we must celebrate it and celebrate it'', a patron Ibrahim Sanogo told our Ivorian correspondent, Yannick Djanhoun.

For show promoters, the end of the year in Abidjan is a good time to make money. Ticket prices range from at least 5,000 FCFA (8 euros) or 10,000 FCFA (16 euros).

However, access to some concerts is not within everyone's reach. To attend the concert of Fally Ipupa at the Sofitel Hotel Ivoire Convention Center, patrons had to part way with the sum of 100,000 FCFA, or about 150 euros, a fortune for the average Ivorian.

‘’100,000 FCFA (150 euros)... Well, I tell myself that at a certain point in life, compared to the means, I think that if everything is really going well, we can afford it, but for young people like ours, we really can't afford to be there’’, Oumar Barro said.

''I can pay 5,000 FCFA (8 euros) and so I came. I like Fally a lot, I like his music, I like his performance on stage, so I preferred to pay 5,000 FCFA (8 euros). Then there are people who can pay 100,000 FCFA (150 euros) and they paid it. They were there yesterday, you saw, it was full’’, another music lover, Fabrice Koffi said.

This cost is justified, says Yannick Souanga, Operations Manager at Canta Production, one of the organizers of the Fally Ipupa concert in Abidjan.

‘’100,000 FCFA (150 euros) today, yes, there is all this controversy on the networks, but what people must remember is that it's not just the 100,000 FCFA (150 euros) concert. There is the 100,000 FCFA (150 euros) concert, the 10,000 FCFA (16 euros) and 5,000 FCFA (8 euros) concert that everyone can afford. Now, it must also be said that we must give value to our artists'', Souanga added.

Abidjan is increasingly solidifying its position as the showbiz capital of French-speaking Africa.

Our Ivorian correspondent Yannick Djanhoun reports that: ‘’Spending the sum of 150 euros to attend a concert may seem exorbitant, but promoters of shows in Abidjan have made a lot of money at the end of 2020. They and music enthusiasts fear a resurgence of COVID-19, which would of course mean a complete halt to event activities.’’