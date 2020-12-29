Outgoing US President Trump Allegedly Blocks Biden-Harris Transition

The Last Days of Desperation in US Politics?

Refusing US President-elect Joe Biden is warning of massive damage being done to the national security apparatus by the Trump administration.

He also complained that agency officials are obstructing his transition team -- potentially compromising national security and creating insecurity.

His public address went as follows:

"We have encountered roadblocks from the political leadership at the Department of Defence and the Office of Management and Budget. Right now, we just aren't getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas. It is nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility."

He continued.

"And the truth is, many of the agencies that are critical to our security have incurred enormous damage. Many of them have been hollowed out in personal, capacity and in morale, and the policy processes that have atrophied or have been sidelined in the despair of our alliances."

Popcorn Abroad as the Last Episode Unfolds

With just over three weeks before Biden's inauguration on January 20th, outgoing president Trump is still refusing to accept defeat in November's election.

His installation of loyalists in crucial departments is seen as a bid to sow chaos in the waning days of his administration.