CHAN 2021 mascot begins tour of Cameroonian cities

CHAN 2021 mascot tours Douala, Cameroon on Sunday December 27, 2020.   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

and Joël Kouam

Cameroon

The mascot of the 2021 African Nations Championship toured the Cameroonian city of Douala on Sunday. Thousands of Cameroonians stopped at the most popular crossroads of the city to see the mascot called TARA.

Just two weeks before the launch of the African Nations Championship to be hosted by Cameroon, the organizing committee decided to tour the host cities with the mascot to drive up enthusiasm. Officials say the tour aims to bring the competition closer to the public.

TARA was designed to promote the image of the African Nations championship. It represents a lion.

Douala will host two matches; group B at the 60,000 capacity Japoma stadium with teams including Libya, Niger, Congo and the DR Congo. Group C matches will be played at the Omnisports stadium of Bepanda with teams from Morocco, Togo, Rwanda and Uganda.

The mascot toured the city of Limbe which will host group D of the competition on Monday.

