Buhari meets Nigerian schoolboys after kidnapping ordeal

Violence in Nigeria
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met the hundreds of schoolboys who were released after a week of being held captive by gunmen in Katsina state.
Earlier during an interview with state TV, Buhari said security forces had not done enough to protect civilians from attacks by armed groups.
Photos from President @MBuhari’s meeting with the rescued students of the Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara earlier today in Katsina. pic.twitter.com/8U9PTDN8R7— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) December 18, 2020
