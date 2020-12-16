Hundreds of people rally against Somali President Farmaajo

Hundreds of people Tuesday marched through Somalia's capital Mogadishu to denounce president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, also known as Farmaajo.

They accuse him of delaying the country's legislative elections to aid his re-election bid in 2021.

There were reports of clashes between gunmen protecting the protestors and security forces.

Disagreements over the composition of the electoral board prevented the vote from taking place this month.

The development came as Somalia severed ties with southern neighbor Kenya on Tuesday.

