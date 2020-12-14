John Le Carré: Espionage writer dies at 89

Death
One of Britain's best known authors John le Carre has died at the age of 89.
The spy-turned-novelist defined the Cold War espionage thriller and brought him much acclaim.
In classics such as ``The Spy Who Came in from the Cold,'' ``Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy'' and ``The Honourable Schoolboy,'' Le Carre combined terse prose with the kind of complexity expected in literary fiction.
His books grappled with betrayal, moral compromise and the psychological toll of a secret life.
In the quiet, watchful spymaster George Smiley, he created one of 20th-century fiction's iconic characters - a decent man at the heart of a web of deceit.
Several of Le Carré's 25 works were turned into films including The Constant Gardener, and Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, while the Night Manager became a successful television series.
Paying tribute to le Carré, author Stephen King said in a tweet: "This terrible year has claimed a literary giant and a humanitarian spirit."
Le Carré died in Cornwall, southwest England on Saturday after a short illness not said to have been related to COVID-19.
01:19
Tunisian medics protest over death of young colleague
Go to video
Retired French surgeon jailed for 15 years in child sex abuse case
01:02
Egypt: rescue underway after building collapse
00:50
Cameroon’s Djaïli Amadou Amal Wins Prestigious French Literary Award
01:35
Ex-Tunisian referee eulogizes Maradona
00:45
Sudan mourns former Prime Minister Sadiq al-Mahdi