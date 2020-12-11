Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Liberia Senate Election: opposition candidates lead in early results

  -  
Copyright © africanews
cleared
By Jerry Fisayo-Bambi

Liberia

Provisional results from LIberia's Special Senatorial elections have put four candidates from the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) in an early significant lead.

The results are seen as a big blow to President George Weah's ruling party the Congress for Democratic Change.

The Elections Commission on Thursday announced preliminary results from eight counties.

Madam Davidetta Brown Lansannah said, the results are from Bong, Nimba, Montserrado, Maryland, Grand Cape Mount, Grand Bassa, Margibi, and Gbapolu Counties.”

Speaking at a Press conference, chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC), Davidetta Brown Lansannah, said “The Liberian people can be rest assured that the Commission will accurately announce the results of the election as expressed by the people through the ballot box.”

The mid-term elections are seen as a test of support for Weah, a former football icon who has faced criticism as president over persisting economic problems.

The opposition is also leading in the country's largest county, Montserrado, which is home to the capital Monrovia, as well as most of the voters in the nation.

Tuesday’s election is regarded to have been peaceful in most parts of the West African country as 2.2 million registered voters went to the polls to elect 15 senators.

The elections occurred alongside a referendum on reducing presidential terms and allowing dual nationality.

The full results are expected to be announced within two weeks.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..