Liberia Senate Election: opposition candidates lead in early results

Provisional results from LIberia's Special Senatorial elections have put four candidates from the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) in an early significant lead.

The results are seen as a big blow to President George Weah's ruling party the Congress for Democratic Change.

The Elections Commission on Thursday announced preliminary results from eight counties.

Madam Davidetta Brown Lansannah said, the results are from Bong, Nimba, Montserrado, Maryland, Grand Cape Mount, Grand Bassa, Margibi, and Gbapolu Counties.”

Speaking at a Press conference, chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC), Davidetta Brown Lansannah, said “The Liberian people can be rest assured that the Commission will accurately announce the results of the election as expressed by the people through the ballot box.”

The mid-term elections are seen as a test of support for Weah, a former football icon who has faced criticism as president over persisting economic problems.

The opposition is also leading in the country's largest county, Montserrado, which is home to the capital Monrovia, as well as most of the voters in the nation.

Tuesday’s election is regarded to have been peaceful in most parts of the West African country as 2.2 million registered voters went to the polls to elect 15 senators.

The elections occurred alongside a referendum on reducing presidential terms and allowing dual nationality.

The full results are expected to be announced within two weeks.