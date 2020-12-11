Welcome to Africanews

Biden, Harris named Time persons of the year

U.S President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris.   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

Time Magazine

Time Magazine names U.S President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the 2020 Time persons of the year.

The Democratic duo beat three other finalists, frontline health workers and top US infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the racial justice movement and outgoing U.S president Donald Trump.

The magazine said Biden and Harris offered restoration and renewal in a single ticket.

’’They racked up 81 million votes and counting, the most in presidential history, topping Trump by some 7 million votes and flipping five battleground states’’, it said.

Biden follows the footsteps of his former boss Barack Obama, who was named in 2012.

Trump also received the same honor in 2016 when he was President-elect.

Each year, the magazine chooses a person, group, an idea or object that had the most impact on events over 12 months.

Last year, the magazine named Swedish climate activist Gretha Thunberg as its person of the year.

