Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Zambia begins talks with IMF for financial support

Zambia begins talks with IMF for financial support
  -  
Copyright © africanews
SALIM DAWOOD/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

Zambia

Zambia has begun negotiations for financial support from the International Monetary Fund, the IMF announced in statement.

The announcement comes at a time when the Zambian economy has been plummeting due to years of crisis.

Drought, difficulties in the mining sector, and rising debt had pushed the country to adopt austerity measures in order to cope with the situation.

But, the covid-19 pandemic has contributed to increase in decline of the Southern African country's economy.

On November 3, the country became the first African country to default on its international debt since the start of the pandemic.

The copper-producing country failed to make the $42.5 million in interest payments expected by investors on its three Eurobonds in mid- October. It also failed to honor payments as at the end of the grace period.

In 2017, Zambia begun negotiations to obtain a financing agreement of $1.3 billion from the IMF. But the Fund rejected the request several times.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..