Egypt, France to bolster cooperation on transport, security, education

Egypt and France signed various declarations of intent on Tuesday in the field of transport and economic cooperation.

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sissi together with the French Prime Minister, Jean Castex held a meeting on Tuesday that was followed by signing of various agreements between the two countries.

The pact will also see both nations benefit from joint cooperation in other fields like education, security, trade and investments.

President Macron had earlier said that France will also not condition arm sale to Egypt.

The comment was in response to criticism by rights groups against what they allege are human rights violations by the Egyptian government.

Sisi who is now on his third day of visit to France has faced a backlash from Egyptian rights activists

The rights groups accused France of having "long indulged President al-Sisi's brutal repression of any form of dissent" and said it was "now or never" for Macron to stand up for human rights.